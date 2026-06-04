70% of non-priority cardholders in TN complete e-KYC verification

CHENNAI: Following e-KYC (know your customer) verification of Priority Household (PHH) ration cards — under which rice, wheat and ragi entitlements are fully funded by the union government — the state government is undertaking the drive among Non-Priority Household (NPHH) cardholders, around 70% of whom have been covered so far, official sources said.

The exercise aims to weed out duplicate entries and facilitate the removal of deceased persons from ration cards. While the state government provides an average annual subsidy of Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,600 for every ration card holder, there are about 3.39 crore members enrolled under 1.11 crore NPHH cards across Tamil Nadu for whom the supply of all essential commodities is fully funded by the former.

As part of the verification exercise, all members listed in a ration card are required to complete biometric authentication through fingerprint or iris scanning at fair price shops. A section of NPHH cardholders, however, allege that ration shop staff informed them that failure to complete the e-KYC process could result in their name being removed from ration cards.