Brick kiln owner arrested for raping workers’ minor daughter in TN; survivor’s kin demand counselling

VILLUPURAM: A 33-year-old brick kiln owner from Vanur, Villupuram district, was arrested recently for allegedly raping a minor girl belonging to the Irular tribe. However, even though a week has passed since a complaint was filed, the survivor, Malathi*, who is 18 years old and seven months pregnant now, has yet to receive counselling, allege relatives and activists.

Malathi’s parents work at the brick kiln within Puducherry limits, near the Vikravandi taluk. According to the Thirukanur police, she was 17 when the incident took place and stayed with her parents when the kiln owner lured her into a physical relationship. For two years, he gave false promises to love and marry the minor, under the pretence of divorcing his wife, a police constable. The minor had not disclosed the relationship to any of her family members until she was five months pregnant and began showing physical symptoms in March.

As the accused's wife is a constable in the Puducherry police department, the victim and her family were afraid to file a complaint. With the help of Pazhangudi Irular Pathukaapu Sangam, a tribal association, the family gathered the courage to file a police complaint on May 27. Two days later, the police arrested the accused under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.