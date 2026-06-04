Centre nod not must for early release if jail term under union law was served: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that the central government’s consent is not required for considering the application of a convict for premature release if he had served the entire term of sentence in the case of conviction and sentence under a central Act.

The ruling was given by a division bench of justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan while allowing a petition filed by Nanjil Mugilan of Salem praying for quashing a June 5, 2025 order of the Tamil Nadu home secretary rejecting his application for premature release of A Dhanapal, his father. Dhanapal was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and a one-year sentence under the Explosive Substances Act in 2004.

Having completed more than 21 years in prison, he submitted an application to the home secretary seeking premature release but it was rejected. The home secretary cited Paragraph 5 (III) (3) of GO 64 of the home department dated February 1, 2018, referring to Section 435 of the CrPC for rejecting the application.

Advocate M Radhakrishnan, assisted by M Mohamed Saifulla, submitted that since the convict has already served the one-year term of sentence awarded under the central Act, there is no need for obtaining the centre’s consent.