Fuel supply disruption affects petrol bunks across TN's Madurai district

MADURAI: Constrained fuel supplies have forced petrol bunks to suspend their operations temporarily or curtail night-time services across Madurai district. Motorists and school vans are likely to bear the brunt ahead of school reopening on Thursday.
According to the Tamil Nadu Petrol Traders Association Ltd, Madurai district has over 400 fuel outlets, and Indian Oil Corporation caters to nearly 50% of the district’s fuel demand, while Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum caters to the remaining.
Petrol dealers said disruptions in fuel stock arrivals have led to shortages in several parts of the district.
While four fuel stations remained closed on Wednesday in Thirumangalam due to a lack of stocks, several bunks in Melur had suspended operations over the weekend owing to supply constraints.
J Selvam, president of the association, said, “We have been in the fuel trade for more than 40 years in Madurai. This is only the fourth time in four decades that we are facing such a situation. Fuel prices have already increased by Rs 6.75 per litre and may rise further if crude oil prices continue to climb in the international market.”
Selvam noted that Hindustan Petroleum outlets, which account for nearly 25% of the district’s fuel supply, are experiencing a significant drop in stock arrivals.
He said fuel supplied by Hindustan Petroleum is transported from Visakhapatnam and is currently facing a shortfall, while Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum outlets are attempting to absorb the deficit.
Dealers also pointed out that oil companies have withdrawn credit facilities and now insist on advance payments before dispatching fuel consignments. As a result, several fuel stations face difficulties in replenishing stocks during weekends and holidays when banking services are unavailable. They claimed that oil companies are supplying only around 10% more fuel than normal despite a sharp increase in demand.
With schools set to reopen, the Federation of Private School Associations (FePSA) urged authorities to ensure uninterrupted diesel supplies for school transportation services.
FePSA state president M Arumugam said nearly 40,000 school vehicles across Tamil Nadu depend on diesel and play a crucial role in transporting students.
Motorists, meanwhile, expressed frustration over the shortage. A Anbarasan, a cab driver from Madurai, said he had to travel between multiple fuel stations during night hours in search of fuel.