Fuel supply disruption affects petrol bunks across TN's Madurai district

MADURAI: Constrained fuel supplies have forced petrol bunks to suspend their operations temporarily or curtail night-time services across Madurai district. Motorists and school vans are likely to bear the brunt ahead of school reopening on Thursday.

According to the Tamil Nadu Petrol Traders Association Ltd, Madurai district has over 400 fuel outlets, and Indian Oil Corporation caters to nearly 50% of the district’s fuel demand, while Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum caters to the remaining.

Petrol dealers said disruptions in fuel stock arrivals have led to shortages in several parts of the district.

While four fuel stations remained closed on Wednesday in Thirumangalam due to a lack of stocks, several bunks in Melur had suspended operations over the weekend owing to supply constraints.

J Selvam, president of the association, said, “We have been in the fuel trade for more than 40 years in Madurai. This is only the fourth time in four decades that we are facing such a situation. Fuel prices have already increased by Rs 6.75 per litre and may rise further if crude oil prices continue to climb in the international market.”

Selvam noted that Hindustan Petroleum outlets, which account for nearly 25% of the district’s fuel supply, are experiencing a significant drop in stock arrivals.