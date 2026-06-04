L&T signs Rs 18,600-crore investment pact with Tamil Nadu, to create 8,200 jobs

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has committed to invest Rs 18,600 crore in data centres, electronics manufacturing and shipbuilding infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, marking the first major industrial investment agreement signed since the government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay assumed office.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the three projects was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of the Chief Minister. Industries Minister S. Keerthana, Chief Secretary M. Saikumar, Industries Secretary Vijay Kumar, Guidance Executive Director Alarmel Mangai, and L&T Chairman and Managing Director S. N. Subrahmanyan were among those present.

The investments, expected to generate 8,200 jobs, include a Rs 15,000-crore expansion of L&T's data centre business in Kancheepuram district. The project is aimed at supporting the growing demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence and data storage infrastructure.

L&T will also invest Rs 2,500 crore in an electronics and electronic systems manufacturing facility in Coimbatore, creating 2,000 jobs. Another Rs 1,100 crore will be invested in the expansion of the company's shipbuilding complex at Kattupalli in Tiruvallur district, generating 5,700 jobs.

The Kattupalli expansion is expected to strengthen Tamil Nadu's position in the offshore wind supply chain through enhanced fabrication and maritime infrastructure. The electronics manufacturing project is expected to further strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem.

The investments are expected to support Tamil Nadu's goal of expanding its economy to $1.5 trillion by 2036 through industrial growth, infrastructure development and employment generation.