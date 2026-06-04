Madras HC directs implementation of e-prison module in Puzhal Central Prison

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned, HC and prisons department, to implement the Supreme Court-initiated ‘E-Prisons Early Release Processing Module’ as a pilot project in the Puzhal Central Prison, for aiding convicts seeking premature release for hassle-free processing of their applications.

A division bench of justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan issued the direction on a petition filed by Nanjil Mugilan of Navapatti, Salem, seeking premature release of his father, A Dhanapal, who has been incarcerated for more than 21 years after being handed a life sentence in 2004 for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Citing an SC order passed on April 13, 2026, regarding the implementation of an electronic system for hassle-free processing of applications of convicts seeking early release and the recent launch of the system by CJI Surya Kant, the bench directed the authorities to implement the project in the state.

“This court seizes this opportunity to enable the implementation of the module in the prisons of TN as well. As a first step, the prisons at Puzhal will be taken up as a pilot project for implementation of the software,” the bench said in the order.

It directed the court’s registrar for information technology to convene a meeting of the stakeholders/authorities as required for proper implementation of the software including the personnel mentioned in the April 13 judgment of the SC within two weeks from the date of pronouncing the order.

The bench asked the authorities concerned to file a status report before the bench in a week confirming the readiness of the module for implementation at the Puzhal prison.