R Shanthi assumes office as first woman Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

CHENNAI: R Shanthi assumed charge as Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the Assembly's history. A member of the Arunthathiyar community, she has served in the Assembly Secretariat for 34 years and has extensive experience in legislative procedures and proceedings.

Shanthi joined the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat as an Assistant through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in 1992. Over the course of her career, she rose through the ranks, earning a series of promotions before being appointed Special Secretary.

The Assembly Secretary holds a key position in the Assembly Secretariat as the principal adviser to the Speaker on rules, procedures, precedents and legislative practices.

Besides, the Secretary assists the Speaker in conducting Assembly proceedings and interpreting procedural rules. More specifically, the role becomes crucial during critical moments or instances of chaos in the State Assembly over contentious issues.

The Assembly Secretary also preserves debates, proceedings, Bills, committee reports and legislative documents, and authenticates Assembly records and publications. Above all, the Assembly Secretary acts as a link between the Speaker, MLAs, Ministers, and Government Departments, and coordinates the tabling of government Bills and official papers in the House.

Following the resignation of former Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan on June 2, 2026, Shanthi has been appointed Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Srinivasan had continued in the post on extension after attaining superannuation in 2023.

Although Shanthi was due to retire in July this year, the State government has granted her a one-year extension of service from August 1, 2026, following her elevation to the top post.