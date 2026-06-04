Simplify TN syllabus in line with NCERT: Teachers urge government

MADURAI: Teachers have urged the Tamil Nadu government to revise and streamline the State Board syllabus in line with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum.

Teachers conducting free coaching classes for government and aided school students said the Class 11 and 12 syllabi were revised about six years ago to align with NEET and JEE requirements.

The heavier syllabus has discouraged many students, particularly in government schools, from choosing the Biology-Mathematics group, they said.

No major revisions have been made despite repeated demands to streamline and update the syllabus, they said.

Speaking to TNIE, a government school Chemistry teacher, S Vennila Devi, said the combined Class 11 and 12 Chemistry syllabus is too extensive, making it difficult to complete effectively. She noted that several topics in the current syllabus, including Solid State, Surface Chemistry, and S-Block Elements, are no longer part of the NCERT content and require revision.

A Physics teacher, D Selvin Thomas, working at Sethupathi Pandian Corporation Higher Secondary School, said that Chapter 10 Electronics in Class 12 Physics, particularly the transistor portion, is unnecessary as it is not included in the NCERT syllabus. He pointed out that questions from the chapter do not appear in either NEET or JEE.