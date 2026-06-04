Surya Siva arrested over remarks against BJP functionary Alisha Abdullah, newborn twins

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested political commentator Surya Siva, son of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by national motorcycle racer and BJP Sports and Skill Development Cell state secretary Alisha Abdullah, who alleged that Surya Siva made derogatory remarks against her and her newborn child.

Police sources said efforts are underway to trace YouTuber Mukthar, who also reportedly made similar remarks against her and is currently absconding.

According to police, Alisha submitted a complaint to the Chennai Police Commissioner on Wednesday, seeking action against Surya Siva and Mukthar for allegedly making defamatory, obscene and insulting remarks about her newborn twin children during a discussion aired on a YouTube channel.

In her complaint, Alisha alleged that the remarks were intended to tarnish her reputation. She further stated that the comments caused mental distress and humiliation to her and her family.

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Wing registered a case and arrested Surya Siva on Thursday. Further investigation is underway.