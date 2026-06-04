Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies gets dedicated online portal

CHENNAI: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development J Mohamed Parvas on Wednesday launched a dedicated website for the Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies (TILS) at the Secretariat. The website can be accessed at https://tils.tn.gov.in.

According to a release, the website has been designed to provide students and the public with easy access to information on courses, admissions, training programmes, research activities, notifications and other institutional developments.

The institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in Labour Management. Since 2001, it has also been recognised by the University of Madras as a research centre for full-time and part-time PhD programmes.

In addition, TILS offers a one-year part-time PG diploma in Labour Administration (PGDLA) and a one-year weekend diploma course in Labour Laws and Administrative Law for working professionals.

Further, the institute regularly organises seminars and training programmes for supervisors, managers, trade union members, labour department officials, and inspectors from the directorate of industrial safety and health.