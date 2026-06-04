Temple thief walks back into shrine for prayers in TN's Ariyalur, lands in police custody

TIRUCHY: A 37-year-old man who allegedly stole cash twice from the offerings box of a Karuppanaswamy temple in Ariyalur returned to the shrine for ‘darshan’ on Tuesday, unaware that temple authorities were waiting for him. Instead of receiving blessings, his visit ended in handcuffs.

According to the Andimadam police, the accused, M Selvam of Vadaveekam village in Udayarpalayam taluk, first visited the Karuppanaswamy Temple at Poovanipattu around 20 days ago and allegedly stole about Rs 1,500 from the box. He also allegedly took away a few stainless steel plates kept on the temple premises. As the authorities had no immediate suspects, no police complaint was lodged.

A week ago, Selvam allegedly returned to the temple. During this visit, he allegedly stole around Rs 200 from a donation plate and also attempted to break open a bureau near the sanctum sanctorum. Temple authorities reviewed CCTV footage and found that Selvam had struck twice. They also noticed an unusual detail-he was wearing the same black lungi, T-shirt and green towel draped around his shoulders on both occasions.

The authorities lodged a complaint with the police and remained alert. Their wait ended on Tuesday morning when Selvam walked into the temple for ‘darshan’. To the astonishment of the temple authorities, he was once again dressed in the same clothes seen in the CCTV footage. Rather than confronting him immediately, the temple priest and security personnel allowed him to proceed with his prayers.