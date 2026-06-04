TN appoints 34 ministers to oversee development, welfare schemes across 38 districts

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed 34 ministers in-charge to monitor development works and welfare schemes in the 38 revenue districts in the state.

According to a government order (G.O.) issued in this regard on Tuesday, senior IAS officials have already been appointed monitoring officers for each district to accelerate development works, monitor the delivery of welfare schemes to the public, and coordinate emergency response during natural calamities, disease outbreaks and other contingencies.

To further strengthen the mechanism, the government decided to involve ministers directly in district administration and development activities.

Accordingly, the ministers and the respective districts they have been directed to monitor are: N Anand (Villupuram and Cuddalore), Aadhav Arjuna (Chennai and Tiruvannamalai), P Venkataramanan (Mayiladuthurai), R Kumar (Tiruvallur), N Marie Wilson (Tirunelveli), A Rajmohan (Perambalur), K Thennarasu (Kancheepuram), RV Ranjithkumar (Tirupattur), D Sarathkumar (Chengalpattu), Vanni Arasu (Kallakurichi), V Gandhiraj (Ranipet), B Rajkumar (Dharmapuri and Ariyalur), A M Shahjahan (Nagapattinam), R Vinoth (Thanjavur), S Ramesh (Tiruchy), C Vijayalakshmi (Karur), D Logesh Tamilselvan (Namakkal), K G Arunraj (Tiruppur), S Kamali (The Nilgiris), M Vijay Balaji (Vellore), K A Sengottaiyan (Erode), V Sampathkumar (Coimbatore), R Nirmal Kumar (Madurai and Theni), J Mohamed Farvas (Pudukkottai), T K Prabhu (Sivaganga), S Keerthana (Krishnagiri),

K Jegadeshwari (Virudhunagar), P Viswanathan (Tiruvarur), A Srinath (Thoothukudi), P Mathan Raja (Ramanathapuram), A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban (Salem), S Rajesh Kumar (Kanniyakumari), V K Rajeev (Tenkasi), and K Vignesh (Dindigul).