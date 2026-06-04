TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran denies Annamalai exit reports, says no resignation received

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday said that his predecessor K Annamalai has not spoken to anyone about floating a new political party.

He also clarified that he has not received any resignation letter from the former state BJP chief.

Amid continuing speculation over Annamalai’s reported exit from the BJP to launch a new outfit, Nagenthran dismissed the reports, saying they lacked substance.

“As president of the BJP, I have not received any such letter so far. There is no difference of opinion between us. Annamalai has not spoken to anyone about starting a new party. We have not spoken to him about it, and he has not spoken to us,” Nagenthran told reporters.

Responding to questions on the rumours, he added, “I wish my dear brother (Annamalai) on his birthday today. Reports claiming he has resigned are false, lack substance, and are rumours.”

The speculation came even as the former IPS officer met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, triggering talk that he may be planning to quit the BJP and launch his own party.

However, the party has not made any official statement on what was discussed during the meeting.