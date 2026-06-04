TN schools reopen after summer vacation

CHENNAI: Schools in Tamil Nadu re-opened on Thursday after summer vacation and students from class one to three will be following a new syllabus from this academic year.

The School Education Department has also reviewed the preparedness requirements of schools relating to sanitation, drinking water facilities, transportation arrangements, and overall campus readiness prior to reopening.

An official release said that Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers have been instructed to ensure that necessary preparatory measures are completed before reopening and that adequate arrangements are made for the welfare, safety, and well-being of students.

The Tamil Nadu government has said that it will continue to implement the free bus pass scheme for school and college students in the state from this year.

Taking into account the time required for issuing a free bus pass, students are permitted to travel to and from their schools without payment, provided they wear their uniforms.

At present, there are more than 45,000 schools, including government, government aided and self-finance institutions functioning and catering education to more than 1.3 crore students across the state.