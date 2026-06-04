TN's Kottayur panchayat tribal residents struggle as govt houses lack power, toilets

KRISHNAGIRI: Tribal residents of two habitats in Kottayur panchayat continue to live in the dark as six houses, constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme, are yet to be given power connections. The residents also lack proper toilet facilities. The houses were constructed in 2023-24 in Noorundhusamy Malai and Sivapuram villages in Kottayur panchayat of Anchetti taluk in Krishnagiri district for Rs 5.73 lakh each.
The TNIE visited the houses on Wednesday, where a resident, P Jayamma (60), said, "Each house was constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme last year, but we did not receive power connections. We are using power connection from a nearby electricity pole. When electricity board staff visit our village, they scold us and the connection is disconnected. Our village is situated inside the forest, and wild animals such as elephants frequently move near our houses. Therefore, we are in need of a power connection. We also lack properly toilet facilities. While toilets were constructed, there is no drainage connection, rendering them useless."
Seconding her, M Madevamma (65), another resident, said she lost her husband two years ago and her daughter is a disabled person who cannot speak. “Apart from the power connection issue, we were struggling to defecate in the open because of our family situation and a lack of safety.”
When TNIE contacted Kottayur panchayat secratary Sivakumar, he said the applications for power connections had been submitted to Tangedco officials, who are yet to provide the connections.
However, Denkanikottai Tangedco officials denied Sivakumar’s claims and said, "We did not receive any application from the said villages. People also have an option to pay Rs 5,575 in 10 installments for power connection if they are a beneficiary under the PM JANMAN scheme."
A rural development official said they would check the issue, while Thalli Block Development Officer Vijaya was unavailable for a comment.