TN's Kottayur panchayat tribal residents struggle as govt houses lack power, toilets

KRISHNAGIRI: Tribal residents of two habitats in Kottayur panchayat continue to live in the dark as six houses, constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme, are yet to be given power connections. The residents also lack proper toilet facilities. The houses were constructed in 2023-24 in Noorundhusamy Malai and Sivapuram villages in Kottayur panchayat of Anchetti taluk in Krishnagiri district for Rs 5.73 lakh each.

The TNIE visited the houses on Wednesday, where a resident, P Jayamma (60), said, "Each house was constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme last year, but we did not receive power connections. We are using power connection from a nearby electricity pole. When electricity board staff visit our village, they scold us and the connection is disconnected. Our village is situated inside the forest, and wild animals such as elephants frequently move near our houses. Therefore, we are in need of a power connection. We also lack properly toilet facilities. While toilets were constructed, there is no drainage connection, rendering them useless."