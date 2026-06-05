Tamil Nadu

Caste census for Tamil Nadu is a 'top priority': VCK chief Thirumavalavan

Thirumavalavan outlined the party's legislative agenda, emphasising that an inclusive data collection mechanism was vital for equitable governance.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan talking to the media on Tuesday.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan talking to the media on Tuesday.(Photo | PTI, FILE)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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VCK chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said on Friday that the party's newly inducted Social Justice Minister, Vanni Arasu, had called for a comprehensive caste census across Tamil Nadu during the first meeting of the newly formed coalition government.

Briefing reporters in Chennai, Thirumavalavan outlined the party's legislative agenda, emphasising that an inclusive data collection mechanism was vital for equitable governance.

"Our primary demand is a thorough, data-driven census," he said.

He underlined the need to map the educational, social, and economic conditions of Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities across the state.

Caste Census
Thol Thirumavalavan
TVK-VCK alliance
Tamil Nadu Caste census