CPI(M), Congress differ over Praveen Chakravarthy's alliance claim

CHENNAI: A disagreement surfaced between the CPI(M) and the Congress on Friday after Rajya Sabha candidate Praveen Chakravarthy described himself as the nominee of the "Tamil Nadu Social Justice Progressive Alliance" and included the CPI(M) among the parties supporting his candidature.

In a post on X, Praveen Chakravarthy said he was proud to have been chosen as the first MP candidate of the alliance comprising TVK, Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M). He thanked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Vijay for placing their trust in him.

He also said that, if elected, he would be a bold, loyal and honest voice for the people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament.

However, CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam strongly objected to the claim, saying it was wrong to mention his party as part of the alliance supporting the Rajya Sabha candidate.