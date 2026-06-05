CPI(M), Congress differ over Praveen Chakravarthy's alliance claim

CHENNAI: A disagreement surfaced between the CPI(M) and the Congress on Friday after Rajya Sabha candidate Praveen Chakravarthy described himself as the nominee of the "Tamil Nadu Social Justice Progressive Alliance" and included the CPI(M) among the parties supporting his candidature.
In a post on X, Praveen Chakravarthy said he was proud to have been chosen as the first MP candidate of the alliance comprising TVK, Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M). He thanked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Vijay for placing their trust in him.
He also said that, if elected, he would be a bold, loyal and honest voice for the people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament.
However, CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam strongly objected to the claim, saying it was wrong to mention his party as part of the alliance supporting the Rajya Sabha candidate.
In a social media post, Shanmugam said no one had approached or consulted the CPI(M) either on the formation of such an alliance or on seeking support for the candidate.
He said the party had already made its position clear on extending support to the TVK-led state government and questioned the basis on which the CPI(M) was shown as backing the candidature.
"The post made by Praveen Chakravarthy can only be described as impudence," Shanmugam said.
The CPI(M) had earlier clarified that its support to the TVK-led government was aimed at preventing the possibility of President's Rule in the state and should not be construed as support for any political alliance or candidate.
The exchange has brought into the open differences between the Congress and the CPI(M) over claims of support for the Rajya Sabha nominee.