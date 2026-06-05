Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam allowed to withdraw suits filed during party schism

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his then supporters to withdraw the civil suits they had filed over the internal disputes of the AIADMK emanating from the organisational changes and amending the bylaws to bring back the post of general secretary, which was abolished after the demise of AIADMK supremo and late CM J Jayalalithaa.

Recording the memos filed by lawyers representing OPS, R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian and J C D Prabhakar, Justice K Kumaresh Babu permitted them to withdraw the suits.

The judge also permitted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to withdraw the suit he filed in 2023 seeking to injunct OPS and his supporters, who were expelled from the party then, from using the party’s name, flag and symbol.

The withdrawal of the civil suits marks the end of a bitter legal fight OPS and EPS faction had waged since 2022.