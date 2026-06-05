Ex-serviceman's arrest: Nilgiris district police record statements from three more victims

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district police have recorded statements from three more victims and appealed to others to come forward in connection with the arrest of an ex-serviceman for allegedly sexually harassing women from a self-help group. Police have initiated further investigation and expect more complaints against the perpetrator.

The victim runs a self-employment venture with around 25 women, promoting and distributing nutritional food products in Coonoor, Ooty and Kotagiri. The main suspect, K Shree Ram of Nedukula in Kotagiri, used to purchase food products from the victim from Ottupatarai.

According to a complaint by one of the members, Shree Ram allegedly made women working with the self-help group watch objectionable content on his mobile phone and passed vulgar remarks. Following this, he was told to stop visiting the office.

The complainant further alleged that Shree Ram stopped her on a road on May 18 and sexually assaulted her in public. When the woman entrepreneur shared the incident with members of her self-help group, other women also said that they faced similar instances. Allegedly, two other women, who work with the SHG and are supposedly associated with Shree Ram, threatened the victims.

The victim subsequently lodged a complaint with Coonoor All-Woman Police, who then arrested the suspect. The perpetrator was booked on May 27 and arrested recently after a detailed investigation. Police said two more women suspects were booked and are under investigation.

Following the arrest, police have recorded statements from three more victims. They have urged others who faced harassment from the suspect to come forward and lodge complaints.