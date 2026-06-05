'From today onwards, a new political movement': Annamalai to launch new party, fight polls in TN

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday announced the launch of a new political movement, We The Leaders, which he said would eventually be transformed into a political party after training and building a cadre base. He said the proposed party would contest the next Assembly elections.

He also asked those interested in supporting the movement to register in the website, wetheleaders.org, and announced the establishment of the APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics, which will train aspiring leaders for public life and electoral politics.

While he did not spell out his plans for the next Lok Sabha elections, he said those trained through the centre would be fielded in local body elections.

Positioning the movement as one rooted in Tamil identity with a national outlook, Annamalai said, “When India becomes a developed country, Tamil Nadu has to be on the top. We have to change the political language and grammar for it,” he said.

Explaining the ideology of the movement, Annamalai said politics in Tamil Nadu had created an unnecessary conflict between Tamil and Indian identities and asserted that the two could coexist. He described himself as a “proud Tamil with an Indian identity.”

Criticising personality cults and dynastic politics, he said leadership positions should not become permanent and advocated term limits for elected representatives. “APJ Abdul Kalam is very important to us. His ideology is important to us. He was a proud Tamil with a national identity,” he said on whose name he has started the centre to train the cadre.