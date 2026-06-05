'From today onwards, a new political movement': Annamalai to launch new party, fight polls in TN

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday announced the launch of a new political movement, We The Leaders, which he said would eventually be transformed into a political party after training and building a cadre base. He said the proposed party would contest the next Assembly elections.
He also asked those interested in supporting the movement to register in the website, wetheleaders.org, and announced the establishment of the APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics, which will train aspiring leaders for public life and electoral politics.
While he did not spell out his plans for the next Lok Sabha elections, he said those trained through the centre would be fielded in local body elections.
Positioning the movement as one rooted in Tamil identity with a national outlook, Annamalai said, “When India becomes a developed country, Tamil Nadu has to be on the top. We have to change the political language and grammar for it,” he said.
Explaining the ideology of the movement, Annamalai said politics in Tamil Nadu had created an unnecessary conflict between Tamil and Indian identities and asserted that the two could coexist. He described himself as a “proud Tamil with an Indian identity.”
Criticising personality cults and dynastic politics, he said leadership positions should not become permanent and advocated term limits for elected representatives. “APJ Abdul Kalam is very important to us. His ideology is important to us. He was a proud Tamil with a national identity,” he said on whose name he has started the centre to train the cadre.
Stating that ideologies must evolve with changing times, Annamalai said no ideology was permanent and that any political philosophy that failed to adapt to the aspirations of future generations would eventually perish.
While emphasising that the movement would stand for clean, honest and efficient politics and firmly protect Tamil Nadu’s interests, he said other ideological perspectives would also be discussed and debated at the centre. He added that the movement would encourage all kinds of people, especially technocrats, to enter public life and contribute to governance.
However, he urged supporters to be patient, saying the objective was to build a movement that would endure beyond individuals and generations.
Explaining why he chose Instagram Live to make the announcement, he said it was important to involve young people in politics. “They are hungry for change. On one side, we have to provide fuel to the speed of Gen Z and Gen Alpha while ensuring that elderly people receive the support and facilities needed to spend their later years with dignity,” he said.
Speaking about his future relationship with the BJP, Annamalai said he would view the BJP like any other political party in the state. “We will not oppose anything for the sake of opposing. We will oppose only when it is against the interests of Tamil Nadu,” he said. He also added that he had told the leadership that he would quit the party last December it self.
He added that he had never compromised on Tamil Nadu’s welfare even while serving in the BJP, recalling the Tamil Nadu BJP’s opposition to Karnataka on the Mekedatu issue despite the BJP being in power there.
Seeking to clarify speculation surrounding actor Rajinikanth, Annamalai said the superstar had spoken to him before he joined the BJP in August 2020 and reiterated his respect for him. “While Superstar wanted me to join his party, I wanted to keep my word to BJP organisational secretary B L Santhosh that I would join the BJP,” he said.