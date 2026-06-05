Kovai ESI hospital's proposal for nursing college on hold for over a year

COIMBATORE: The proposal made by the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore seeking the state government's approval to establish a nursing college on the premises has been on hold for over a year now. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital management renovated an abandoned block on its premises to expand the resources to tackle a surge in cases, which provided them with the necessary infrastructure to house the nursing college. The management is expecting the newly formed TVK-led government to make a positive decision in this regard soon.

According to sources from the hospital, the proposal included a request for the allocation of 100 seats -- 60 for BSc Nursing course and 40 for Post Basic B Sc Nursing (an undergraduate bridge programme for candidates with a diploma in nursing). Sources said the management, with the infrastructure all set, expected the state government to give approval during the previous academic year. A senior official from the hospital said, "We have the necessary faculty members in place. We were expecting that once we received approval from the state government, the entire block could be utilised for college purposes."