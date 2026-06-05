Madras HC criticises SC over delay in election petition disposal

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has criticised the Supreme Court for not adhering to its own observations on the speedy disposal of election petitions, despite the mandate under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prescribes a six month timeframe for their disposal.

The criticism came while dealing with a case challenging the victory of AIADMK's I.S. Inbadurai in the 2016 Assembly election from the Radhapuram constituency. The election petition had been filed by the losing candidate and former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu.

The court observed that the apex court had failed to follow the principles laid down in its own judgment in the Mohammed Akbar case regarding the expeditious trial of election petitions in accordance with Section 86(7) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh cautioned that the country could slip towards autocracy if courts continued to disregard their own observations.

“If Courts continue to ignore their own observations made in Mohd. Akbar case, I fear that this Country may also go in the way of other autocratic Countries which gained Independence around 75 years ago, along with us,” he said in the order passed on Wednesday.

The judge noted that non adherence to the mandate contained in Section 86(7) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, “will undermine democracy and the true spirit of adult franchise.”