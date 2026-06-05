Madras HC orders DVAC inquiry into alleged irregularities in TNSTC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has ordered the DVAC to inquire into a complaint lodged by a former TNSTC employee alleging irregularities in operating buses in the Madurai and Dindigul regions.

Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing a petition filed by the ex-employee, S Murugesan, in 2023, seeking appropriate action against the managing director and branch manager concerned.

Murugesan alleged that some buses managed by the above divisions are not operated on certain routes, but records are created as if they were operated, and the diesel expenses and salary meant for these buses are misappropriated, causing a huge loss to the transport corporation.

He alleged that three different types of tickets were issued to passengers in a specific bus plying on the Dindigul-Tiruchy route, to create false records as if three buses were operated on the route. Though he gave a complaint and the transport corporation admitted the above facts, it closed the issue by taking action against only the branch manager and a junior assistant, that too, by imposing a minor punishment of stoppage of increment for a year, he added, and requested the court to direct DVAC to act on his complaint. Justice Pugalendhi noted that the vigilance authorities had merely forwarded Murugesan’s complaint to the additional chief secretary of the transport department without conducting any inquiry.