Mallar Kambam trainees seek indoor facility at Anna stadium in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: More than 40 athletes selected under the state government’s Sports Talent and Recognition (STAR) Academy for Mallar Kambam are training in the open at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT)-run Anna Stadium, prompting calls for a dedicated indoor training facility.

The 20 boys and 20 girls selected through a statewide talent identification process form the first batch of the academy launched in Tiruchy in 2025.

“Training is currently being conducted with the available infrastructure and equipment, but in the open. During periods of intense heat and rain, it becomes challenging for athletes to train consistently. Mallar Kambam is a sport similar to gymnastics that requires strength, flexibility and precision. An indoor facility, along with additional equipment, would provide a better training environment to help athletes perform well,” sources at the stadium said.

“We have sent a list of the required equipment and conveyed the need for an indoor training facility to higher authorities. The matter is under consideration, and any announcement will depend on budget allocations and government approval,” an SDAT official said.