Mallar Kambam trainees seek indoor facility at Anna stadium in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: More than 40 athletes selected under the state government’s Sports Talent and Recognition (STAR) Academy for Mallar Kambam are training in the open at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT)-run Anna Stadium, prompting calls for a dedicated indoor training facility.
The 20 boys and 20 girls selected through a statewide talent identification process form the first batch of the academy launched in Tiruchy in 2025.
“Training is currently being conducted with the available infrastructure and equipment, but in the open. During periods of intense heat and rain, it becomes challenging for athletes to train consistently. Mallar Kambam is a sport similar to gymnastics that requires strength, flexibility and precision. An indoor facility, along with additional equipment, would provide a better training environment to help athletes perform well,” sources at the stadium said.
“We have sent a list of the required equipment and conveyed the need for an indoor training facility to higher authorities. The matter is under consideration, and any announcement will depend on budget allocations and government approval,” an SDAT official said.
The demand comes as Tiruchy has emerged as a prominent centre for Mallar Kambam in recent years. According to coaches, the sport gained momentum in the district after equipment used during the 2023 Khelo India Games was made available at Anna Stadium, enabling regular training programmes.
“Since then, our athletes have won medals at both the state and national levels, including a silver medal at Khelo India. Over 40 students have won medals at state-level competitions, while two girls secured bronze medals at national-level events in 2025,” said T Vishu, an officially appointed Mallar Kambam coach.
Coaches said the district’s consistent performances over the past three years and growing participation contributed to Tiruchy being selected to host a STAR Academy for Mallar Kambam in 2025.
The lack of infrastructure extends beyond the training venue. As there are no dedicated residential facilities for the academy, athletes are currently accommodated in Adi Dravidar Welfare Department hostels and schools. They are provided nutritional support, including eggs and health drinks, during morning and evening training sessions.