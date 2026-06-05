Man found dead in his farmland in Cuddalore, son held for murder

CUDDALORE: A 62-year-old man living alone on farmland on the Pathirakottai-Puliyur Road was found dead on Thursday. Police have arrested his 26-year-old son for allegedly murdering his father.
The deceased, R Gunasekaran (62), a resident of Pathirakottai near Naduveerapattu, had been living alone for five years after his wife passed away. He used to cook and stay there by himself. He was trained in silambam and wrestling, said police.
When his elder son-in-law tried to contact Gunasekaran on Thursday, the phone was switched off. So he asked the younger son-in-law, Thanishkumar, to check up on him, said a police officer. “When Thanishkumar went to the motor room in the farmland where Gunasekaran was staying, he found him lying dead in a pool of blood with stab injuries on the chest caused by a sharp weapon. He informed the Naduveerapattu police and relatives about the incident,” the officer added.
Deputy Superintendents of Police D Kandan of Panruti and S Tamiliniyan of Cuddalore subdivisions, along with Naduveerapattu police personnel, visited the spot and collected evidence. Fingerprint experts lifted from the scene, and efforts by a sniffer dog, Vetri, gave no leads. Police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram for postmortem examination.
The police registered a case, and preliminary inquiry revealed that his son, Rajaram, had murdered his father. The officer said, “Rajaram was arrested and brought to the station on Thursday evening. He confessed to the crime and stated that he was angry that his father did not show affection towards him. Further inquiry is under way.” Meanwhile, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar inspected the murder spot and later inquired with the accused at the police station.
Gunasekaran is survived by his son and daughters, T Jansirani and T Divya. While both daughters are married, Rajaram is unmarried.