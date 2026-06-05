Man smashes youth’s head with stone at Tasmac outlet in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 24-year-old man was allegedly crushed to death with a stone during a quarrel at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet in Tirunelveli on Thursday. The deceased was Akash, a resident of Melaputhaneri village.

Police sources said Akash was consuming liquor at a bar in Athiparasakthi Nagar when he allegedly got into a heated argument with another man who is believed to have accompanied him. The quarrel soon escalated into a fight.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly struck Akash with a liquor bottle. As Akash collapsed to the ground, the assailant is said to have lifted a stone and dropped it on his face, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

The Sivanthipatti police sent Akash’s body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder. A search is underway to trace the suspect.