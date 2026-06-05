Move SC to save super-speciality medical seats: Udhayanidhi Stalin to CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: Opposition Leader and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging him to immediately intervene in the Supreme Court case that threatens to transfer 152 unfilled super speciality medical seats in Tamil Nadu to the All India quota. Udhayanidhi flagged that the SC had on May 29, 2026, ordered that the 152 super-specialty (DM/MCh) seats, which remained vacant after the second round of centralised counselling, be transferred to the All India pool. He called the order “shocking”.

Of the 430 super-specialty seats available in Tamil Nadu under the 2025 NEET-based admission process, 215 are reserved for in-service government doctors. Only 63 were filled in the first round of counselling, and 152 seats were vacant after the second round concluded. Udhayanidhi pointed out that the earlier DMK government’s arguments had been effective in preventing the 152 seats from going to the All India quota.

“However, on May 25 and 29, after the government change, the state’s counsel told the court that no second round of All India counselling had taken place, and that the state seats could not be filled after the All India quota was absorbed, arguments that the court found unconvincing and rejected,” Udhayanidhi pointed out.

Udhayanidhi Stalin urged CM Vijay to immediately intervene, direct the state to contest the transfer of the 152 seats in the SC, and create the legal conditions for government doctors to access those seats.