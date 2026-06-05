No water, no noon meal for students at panchayat school in Krishnagiri's Thalli village

KRISHNAGIRI: A Panchayat Union Middle School in Ulibenda village of Madakkal panchayat in Thalli block failed to provide noon meal for 27 children, citing lack of water supply in the village due to a damaged water pipeline. After TNIE visited the village and informed officials, food was prepared and regular egg supply to the school was ensured on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, TNIE visited the school and found that noon meal was not prepared till around 12.40 pm. PUMS headmaster I Joseph said the pipeline was damaged in the village and due to the lack of water supply, noon meal was not prepared. He also said noon meal assistant M Manju did not inform him about the inability to cook due to the situation.

Joseph said, "Though water is not available in school, food served under the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme was prepared on Thursday morning by the cook, who brought water from a nearby area."

TNIE took the issue to the notice of Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, who assured to resolve the issue. Subsequently, officials from the rural development, school education and noon meal department began inquiring and meals were served to the students.

Cooking assistant Manju said she did not receive the consignment of eggs. Thalli Block Development Officer K Lakshmi, Madakkal panchayat secretary M Vijayakumar visited the school and assured that the school will immediately get water supply, and eggs will be supplied promptly.