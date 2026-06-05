Private schools must stick to fee fixed by panel, says minister Rajmohan Arumugam

CHENNAI: Warning private schools against collecting fees beyond that stipulated by the fee determination committee, Minister for School Education Rajmohan Arumugam on Thursday said that the state government would take action against institutions found violating regulations.

Addressing media persons after welcoming students of the government model higher secondary school in Arumbakkam on the commencement of classes for the academic year, the minister said private schools must transparently disclose the fees collected from students and adhere to the fee structure fixed by the authorities. Alleging that excess fee collection may have gone unchecked in the past due to bribery and political interference, he said that the new government would not allow such practices. Officials have also been asked to examine why action was not taken against errant schools in previous years, he said, adding that parents can complain to district school education officials, the department headquarters or the minister’s office in this regard.

Further, Rajmohan said the department was filling posts through existing procedures, while certain issues remained pending before courts. Counselling and redeployment exercises would be undertaken to ensure an equal distribution of teachers based on student strength, he added. He also said that cases filed against teachers for participating in protests over their demands would not be pursued out of vendetta and assured that teachers’ grievances would be addressed in due course.

On concerns over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement for teachers appointed before 2009, he said their welfare remained a priority and added that the government would explore measures to protect their interests.