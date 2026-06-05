Sathankulam case: Two convicts yet to file appeal, hearing deferred

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has once again adjourned the hearing in the Sathankulam custodial death case to June 15 as two more convicts - S Sridhar and X Thomas Francis - are yet to file appeals. While seven of the convicts have filed their appeals, Sridhar, who is going to argue as a party-in-person, and Francis were yet to file his. Noting this, the judges urged them to make haste and adjourned the case to June 15.

In the next hearing, the court would also take a call on whether the matter would be heard by the present bench or would be posted before the next division bench since there would be a change in the sitting arrangements at the end of this month.

On April 6, the 1st Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai, had imposed death sentence on nine policemen by convicting them for the custodial torture and death of two traders - P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks - in Thoothukudi in 2020.