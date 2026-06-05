Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin on June 18; budget presentation to follow after break

Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Friday announced that the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on June 18 with the customary address by Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address is expected to last four to five days. Sources said that, after a gap of one to two weeks, the revised budget for 2026–27 will be presented.

When questioned about his ruling on the representations submitted by AIADMK groups, the Speaker said, “Had I taken a decision on them, I would have announced it. The representations are under consideration. I will announce my decision at an appropriate time.”

When asked whether the entire proceedings of the House would be telecast live, the Speaker said, “After witnessing the proceedings of the Assembly when Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought a confidence vote, people have been expressing their desire to watch the entire proceedings live. In particular, youth with no political affiliations have shown interest in seeing the Chief Minister in the Assembly. An appropriate decision will be taken at the appropriate time.”

When asked whether precedence would be given to Vande Mataram at the beginning of the session or whether the government had placed a request to the Governor in this regard, the Speaker said, “You (the media) will witness what happens when the Governor delivers his address to the House.”

During the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and nine ministers on May 10, and later during the expansion of his Cabinet, invocation songs were recited in the order of Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, and then Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu. This drew widespread criticism from political parties, which condemned the Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu being placed third in the order.

The ministers in the TVK government said that despite a request from the Chief Minister, the Governor’s office stated that, as per a circular from the Union Home Ministry issued in January, the invocation would be rendered in the order of Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, and the State song. During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27, the Chief Minister raised this issue.