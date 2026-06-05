Tamil Nadu rejigs seven IPS officers; key changes in Chennai, Madurai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday effected a reshuffle of seven IPS officers, issuing transfer and posting orders with immediate effect.

Among the key changes, Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Traffic), Tambaram City Police, has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Madurai city. He succeeds Abhishek Dixit, who has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Railways, Chennai.

In the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate, Disha Mittal, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North), has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-West), replacing E S Uma. Dr J Loganathan, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Technical Services, Chennai. Dr R Thirunavukkarasu has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range.

P Pakalavan, also on compulsory wait, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South), Greater Chennai Police.

Meanwhile, Bandi Gangadhar, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-East), Greater Chennai Police, has been transferred and posted as Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Chennai.

The reshuffle assumes significance as it comes days after the Koyambedu bar hit-and-run incident, with the transfer of the officer heading the Law and Order-West zone drawing particular attention.