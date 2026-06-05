TN Colleges give life to ‘dying’ courses via Gen Z digital outreach

CHENNAI: Making dying science degrees lively to Gen Z students is a tough challenge. Changing with the times, today private colleges are trying to breathe new life into courses on the decline by rebranding them using digital strategy and leveraging student influencers. They are reaching out to youngsters using social media, which matches their wavelength, to combat declining enrolment.

College administrators said the aggressive online outreach, through reels and alumni stories, has helped improve enrolment in traditional disciplines such as mathematics, physics, political science and sociology, which has not had many takers in recent years. They added that several misconceptions about career opportunities in maths, history and political science have pushed many students towards professional courses.

Archna Prasad, principal of the MOP Vaishnav College for Women, told TNIE that they launched a month-long digital campaign ahead of admissions to promote their courses. “People believe that after studying mathematics, one could only become a teacher. We wanted to change that narrative. We have engaged alumni working in software and research sectors, and influencers on campus to educate students about career options,” she said.