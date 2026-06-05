TVK MLA walks out after Mayor Priya’s ‘candle snub’

CHENNAI: Political differences spilt on to the stage and took an ugly turn, resulting in a public spat between Mayor R Priya of DMK-run Chennai corporation and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA, MR Pllavi of TVK, at the inauguration of the Urdu middle school buildings on Thursday.

At the inaugural ceremony of the buildings constructed at a cost of `3.24 crore in Pulianthope, Priya handed over the candle to light the kuthuvilakku to corporation joint commissioner K Karpagam, bypassing Pallavi, who was standing between the two and had reached out to receive it. Despite Karpagam telling the mayor that Pallavi be allowed to light the lamp, Priya took the candle back and handed it to the official instead.

A visibly upset Pallavi walked out of the event before officials persuaded her to return for the next inauguration — that of new buildings at the elementary school on Chinnababu Street in the same zone.

A close aide of Pallavi told TNIE the friction between the two had begun even before the lighting of the lamp. He said while cutting the ribbon, the mayor had lined up the standing committee chairperson and zonal committee chairman alongside her in the front row, preventing Pallavi from taking part.