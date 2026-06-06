Adverse drug effect: Tiruchy's MGMGH reassigns anaesthetists facing inquiry to pre-op duty

TIRUCHY: Doctors in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) have started using hydrocortisone wherever steroid support is clinically required, after the use of dexamethasone was suspended pending an investigation into recent adverse cardiac events caused by it in three patients, two of whom died.
"Dexamethasone is a life-saving corticosteroid commonly used during peri-operative care and in emergency situations to manage severe allergic reactions and inflammation. Hydrocortisone is being used in situations where steroid support is clinically required while dexamethasone remains withdrawn," a senior doctor said on condition of anonymity.
Hospital sources said two anaesthetists involved in the incidents have been reassigned to pre-operative screening, patient evaluation and fitness assessment duties while the inquiry is underway. This was done to help them cope with the emotional impact of the back-to-back incidents and to ensure that routine services continued without disruption, a senior hospital source said. The workload would be shared by other doctors, sources added.
Meanwhile, drug inspectors from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), along with officials from the State Drug Control Department, inspected the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) warehouse in Tiruchy on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the ongoing inquiry.
Sources said the inspection focused on Injection Dexamethasone 8 mg (Batch No. CHI-60004), the batch administered to the affected patients. Inspectors also conducted checks at storage facilities on the MGMGH campus and collected samples of other drugs for analysis.
Meanwhile, nearly two weeks have passed since May 23 when nursing student of KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College V Seethalakshmi died, which prompted the inquiry. But the health department has not released any preliminary findings nor issued a detailed report on the progress of the investigation.
Director of Medical Education Dr R Suganthi Rajakumari , who ordered the inquiry based on a report by MGMGH Dean S Kumaravel, was not available for a comment.