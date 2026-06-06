Adverse drug effect: Tiruchy's MGMGH reassigns anaesthetists facing inquiry to pre-op duty

TIRUCHY: Doctors in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) have started using hydrocortisone wherever steroid support is clinically required, after the use of dexamethasone was suspended pending an investigation into recent adverse cardiac events caused by it in three patients, two of whom died.

"Dexamethasone is a life-saving corticosteroid commonly used during peri-operative care and in emergency situations to manage severe allergic reactions and inflammation. Hydrocortisone is being used in situations where steroid support is clinically required while dexamethasone remains withdrawn," a senior doctor said on condition of anonymity.

Hospital sources said two anaesthetists involved in the incidents have been reassigned to pre-operative screening, patient evaluation and fitness assessment duties while the inquiry is underway. This was done to help them cope with the emotional impact of the back-to-back incidents and to ensure that routine services continued without disruption, a senior hospital source said. The workload would be shared by other doctors, sources added.