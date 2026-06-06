After students appeal to CM Vijay, Theni hill village gets its first bus service

THENI: Following a report published by TNIE on Friday titled "Students urge CM for bus service from Kottakudi", Theni District Collector Dr R Vaithiyanathan directed officials of the TNSTC to provide bus connectivity to the remote hill village.

Acting on the Collector's instructions, TNSTC operated a trial bus service from Bodinayakanur to Kottakudi on Friday evening. Based on the response, regular bus services are set to commence from Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kannan, a resident of Kottakudi, expressed gratitude to TNIE for consistently highlighting the village's long-pending demand for bus connectivity. "This is the first time our village is getting a direct bus service. Until now, we had to walk nearly 2 km to reach the Kurangani junction to board a bus and walk the same distance again while returning. This has been a year-long struggle for the villagers, and I am happy that the issue has finally been resolved in my generation," he said.

Earlier, during the election period, TNIE visited the village and featured the residents' grievances on its Poll Wall page under the headline, "Kurangani hill villagers threaten poll boycott as neglect and lack of roads persist in TN's Theni." The report drew attention to the lack of basic infrastructure and public transport facilities in the hill region.