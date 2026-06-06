All-party meet urges Tamil Nadu to conduct caste survey

CHENNAI: A multi-party meeting convened by the PMK on Friday passed a unanimous resolution urging the state government to conduct a caste-based census, describing it as a “social justice survey” necessary to safeguard the 69% reservation policy and strengthen welfare measures for backward communities.

Addressing leaders of political parties and caste organisations at the meeting in Chennai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the caste survey was essential to safeguard the reservation system and ensure that welfare schemes reach all communities based on their actual social and economic status.

He said the present reservation structure relies largely on data collected during the 1931 caste census and argued that updated information is needed to defend the 69% reservation policy before the courts. “Conducting a caste survey is not an issue concerning any one caste. It is an issue of social justice and the development of Tamil Nadu,” Anbumani said.

The meeting, attended by representatives from TVK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress, DMDK, NTK and several caste and social organisations, resolved that the state government should immediately conduct a caste survey under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, and utilise the findings to strengthen welfare measures and provide a stronger legal basis for retaining the 69% reservation policy. Later, Anbumani said former CM and DMK president MK Stalin and VCK leader SS Balaji had telephoned him to express support for the resolution.