Child Welfare Committee office in Coimbatore commercial complex raises privacy concerns

COIMBATORE: During the last month, two juveniles in conflict with the law were questioned in connection with a case by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials at their new office near the Town Hall Clock Tower in the city. At one point, the juveniles allegedly attempted to flee the premises, resulting in the CWC officials chasing and restraining the two. The only setback was that the incident unfolded in full public view, as the office was relocated, nearly three months ago, to a commercial complex run by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The incident -- among similar ones that had played out in the public eye, largely due to the location of the office and a lack of infrastructure on the premises -- raised the question of protecting the identity and privacy of children, which the Child Welfare Committee is legally mandated to do. The office is located on the first floor of the commercial complex, which has 10 shops, with an autorickshaw stand located in front, and a bus stop nearby, resulting in a high visitor footfall in the area. The office, by virtue of its location, compromises on confidentiality, claimed several child rights activists, who urged the district child protection officer to relocate the office to a spot that ensures a safe environment for children.

According to social welfare department sources, the old office was operated at a government-run home in GM Nagar in Ukkadam. The office was allegedly relocated as it was nearly two kilometres away from the Ukkadam Bus Stand, in order to make it more accessible to children and their families.