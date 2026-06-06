CM Joseph Vijay sets corruption-free governance among 436 goals at 1st cabinet meet

CHENNAI: The first cabinet meeting of the TVK-led government, chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday, laid down an ambitious road map comprising 436 long-term development initiatives, with a focus on corruption-free governance.

Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar conveyed it to reporters in a briefing that lasted for an hour. The minister said that the CM presented the development initiatives for all departments under the title ‘Vetri Thamizhagam’. The CM has laid down specific goals for each department, outlining the direction in which they should progress and the objectives they must achieve. These initiatives are categorised under 10 ‘pillars’, and classified into ‘sub-pillars’ and numerous ‘vision statements’ (VS).

The pillars include Tamil identity and pride (52 VS), dignified living and social security (93 VS), women’s welfare (24 VS), youth welfare (18 VS), welfare of farmers, agricultural labourers, and fishermen (50 VS), world-class education (20 VS), prosperous Tamil Nadu (99 VS), healthcare and environment (22 VS), world-class infrastructure (32 VS), and honest and transparent governance (26 VS). Nirmal Kumar said the CM has instructed ministers, in consultation with their officials, to prepare detailed implementation plans, determine the timelines required for execution, and identify measures to ensure their speedy completion. The minister said the pillars and sub-pillars include commitments made in the TVK election manifesto.