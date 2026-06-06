Contempt action: Lawyers seek Madurai magistrate’s removal

MADURAI: Hundreds of advocates staged a demonstration from the Madurai Combined District Court Complex to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday, demanding the removal of Judicial Magistrate of Madurai, D Lakshmi Priya, who took contempt action against four advocates on charges of disrupting court proceedings in January this year. They observed a court boycott in the district court on Friday and stated that the boycott will continue on Saturday as well.

The demonstration witnessed a brief confrontation between the advocates and the police at the High Court main entrance when a section of them forcibly entered the campus. However, due to the demonstration, vehicle movement was blocked along the entire route from the district court to the Othakadai area (over 5 km) for more than three hours, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

The advocates took this decision based on a resolution passed by the Joint Advocates Association Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry in a recent meeting in Tiruchy. They alleged that the magistrate failed to treat the Bar with respect. They also cited that the magistrate initiated contempt proceedings against four advocates, including the president and secretary of the Madurai Bar Association, on charges of disrupting court proceedings on January 19.