‘DMK surrendered 145 super speciality seats to All India Quota in 2025’: Minister KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj on Friday blamed the DMK for surrendering super speciality seats reserved for in-service doctors to All India Quota (AIQ) during previous years. The accusation comes after Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Vijay to protect super speciality (SS) seats reserved for in-service doctors, and accused the present state counsel of not arguing the case effectively in the Supreme Court.

Responding to Udhayanidhi on ‘X’, the health minister said the state has total 422 super speciality seats, of which 219 are reserved for state quota. In the previous years, the SS seats reserved for in-service doctors were surrendered to the AIQ. “In 2024, 119 seats, and in 2025, 145 seats were surrendered to the AIQ. This is history.”

After surrendering the seats, the cut-off was reduced and all were filled in AIQ. This has affected government doctors, Arunraj claimed.

“This year when 151 seats were not filled, the government refused to surrender the SS seats to AIQ. In the Supreme Court, the state’s counsel argued the case strongly. The union government counsel informed that percentile will be redacted later for filling SS seats. Following the Supreme Court order on May 29, the government filed a review petition on 4 June,” the health minister said. Meanwhile, the CPM on Friday urged the state to take immediate steps to prevent the vacant SS seats from being surrendered to the AIQ.