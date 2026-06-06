Highway works worsen traffic woes on Dharmapuri's Thoppur ghat road

DHARMAPURI: With the ongoing construction of the Thoppur ghat road, traffic congestion has significantly increased on the stretch. To ensure free traffic flow, temporary roads were made, but drivers claim that the roads are too narrow for movement.

The Thoppur ghat road is one of the most accident-prone stretches in Tamil Nadu, which the NHAI has even marked as a 'black spot'. In just this year alone, there have been a total of 35 accidents with seven fatalities, 30 injuries and several crores worth of property loss. To tackle this, an elevated highway was proposed at Rs 905 crore.

R Sibiarasan from Oddpatti said, "The Thoppur ghat road, which has about 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles passing through every day, has been facing severe traffic congestion due to ongoing construction. When construction began, the NHAI had promised temporary roads which would allow free traffic flow, but the roads are extremely narrow. Heavy vehicles struggle to pass through and cause severe traffic congestion. Therefore, efforts should be taken to widen the temporary roads."