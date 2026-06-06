Location tracker mandate creates operational pressure, financial trouble for TN lorry owners

SALEM: The mandatory installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) in commercial vehicles has emerged as a major concern among lorry owners in the state, who say the requirement has added to growing financial and operational pressures faced by the sector.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) made the installation of VLTD mandatory for commercial vehicles from May 9. Under the new system, vehicles without the device will not be able to complete fitness certificate renewals, make tax payments, permit renewals, and other transport-related services.

Transporters point out that most long-distance lorries are already equipped with GPS tracking systems and question the need for another device. They also say the transport industry is already grappling with rising fuel prices, toll charges, insurance costs and increasing expenditure on vehicle maintenance and spares.

Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation president C Dhanraj said, "Lorry owners are already bearing several expenses, including fuel costs, toll charges and maintenance. Most vehicles already have GPS tracking facilities. Now, another mandatory device has been introduced. The approved VLTD devices cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, whereas similar devices are available in some other states for much lower prices. Our concern is that only a handful of government-approved manufacturers are allowed to supply these devices, effectively creating a syndicate-like situation where prices are fixed without competition. This has become a burden for vehicle owners."