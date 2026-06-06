Location tracker mandate creates operational pressure, financial trouble for TN lorry owners

SALEM: The mandatory installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) in commercial vehicles has emerged as a major concern among lorry owners in the state, who say the requirement has added to growing financial and operational pressures faced by the sector.
The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) made the installation of VLTD mandatory for commercial vehicles from May 9. Under the new system, vehicles without the device will not be able to complete fitness certificate renewals, make tax payments, permit renewals, and other transport-related services.
Transporters point out that most long-distance lorries are already equipped with GPS tracking systems and question the need for another device. They also say the transport industry is already grappling with rising fuel prices, toll charges, insurance costs and increasing expenditure on vehicle maintenance and spares.
Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation president C Dhanraj said, "Lorry owners are already bearing several expenses, including fuel costs, toll charges and maintenance. Most vehicles already have GPS tracking facilities. Now, another mandatory device has been introduced. The approved VLTD devices cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, whereas similar devices are available in some other states for much lower prices. Our concern is that only a handful of government-approved manufacturers are allowed to supply these devices, effectively creating a syndicate-like situation where prices are fixed without competition. This has become a burden for vehicle owners."
Dhanraj said the issue became more complicated as the mandate came into force when many Tamil Nadu-registered lorries were already operating outside the state. Since tax payments and permit-related services became linked to VLTD compliance, thousands of vehicles were unable to complete the required online procedures.
The state government recently announced a two-week relaxation allowing national permit vehicles operating outside the state to register and install VLTD devices through the Suraksha Mitra portal without physically producing vehicles at regional transport offices. Transporters say the move has brought relief to many operators and helped ease the situation for vehicles stranded outside the state.
"Around 40,000 lorries of Tamil Nadu were stranded in other states as they could not complete the necessary formalities without the device. Only around 15,000 vehicles had installed VLTDs. The recent relaxation announced by the state government has helped, and many of those vehicles are now gradually returning to Tamil Nadu," he said.
N Kandasamy, president of Sangagiri Lorry Owners Association, said the requirement had placed additional pressure on an industry already facing several challenges. "This has become another expense for lorry owners at a time when the industry is already under strain. Nearly 5,000 lorries belonging to our association were affected. Drivers and operators were left in a fix as vehicles could not return easily without completing required procedures," he said.