Madras HC closes film director’s plea against ED proceedings

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has closed a petition filed by film director Akash Baskaran against the money laundering proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), linking him to the alleged Tasmac scam.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan recently closed the petition citing similar action in another plea on the same issue, while directing him to approach the appellate tribunal against the searches conducted on his premises in May 2025.

Considering the fact that the connected petition assailing the search proceedings has been closed, and also in view of the submissions made by the additional solicitor general that the notice issued by the adjudicating authority would be withdrawn, “we deem it fit to close the petition”, the bench said in its order. It also said it was leaving the matter open to the petitioner to raise all the grounds assailing the search proceedings before the appellate tribunal.

Baskaran had approached the court stating he was neither connected to Tasmac nor an accused in any of the predicate offence cases. The court had granted interim stay against all further proceedings. The adjudicating authority, however, issued him summons, prompting him to file a contempt of court petition.