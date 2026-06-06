Madras High Court stays action against former minister Nehru in cash-for-jobs scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday temporarily restrained the state from taking any further action pursuant to the registration of a first information report (FIR) against former minister KN Nehru and others by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the municipal administration and water supplies department during the previous DMK regime.

The court passed the interim order after senior counsel PH Arvindh Pandian, representing Nehru, told the court that the DVAC had gone ahead and registered the FIR despite assurance from the former Advocate General PS Raman under the erstwhile DMK government to the court that the state would not take any coercive action in the case.

“Taking into account the statement of the then Advocate General made at the Bar, we direct the state authorities not to undertake any further proceedings till the next hearing,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said in the order passed on Friday.

Hearing a petition filed by AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai in the alleged scam, the HC, on February 20, 2026, issued a direction to the DVAC to “register an FIR forthwith” by taking into consideration the materials furnished by the Enforcement Directorate on October 27, 2025, to the DGP.