Palacode panchayat in Dharmapuri takes up patchwork on 15-year-old road, draws residents’ ire

DHARMAPURI: Palacode residents are upset by the town panchayat's efforts to do patchwork on the state highway connecting Krishnagiri and urged the district collector V Saravanan to conduct an inspection and take necessary steps.

Two days ago, the town panchayat had started patchworks on Palacode-Krishnagiri state highway after residents raised concerns about dilapidated roads. However, this has greatly enraged residents as the road was constructed nearly 15 years ago and is severely dilapidated now. For nearly five years, they have been seeking new roads. Instead, the town panchayat has repeatedly done patchwork.

Speaking to TNIE, A Jamil Arshiya, a resident of Palacode, said, "Both the town panchayat and state highways have done patch works on this road, but it is useless. The road needs to be rebuilt. Two days ago, the patchwork done lasted only for a few hours, as the stones used came out onto the roads, putting motorists at risk. For the past five years, government funds have been wasted on patchworks that do not even last a week. Therefore, we need a permanent solution."

Another resident, B Ganeshkumar from Palacode, said, "Every day, hundreds of heavy vehicles use this road for trade between Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The issue with patchworks is that they make the road uneven, and two-wheelers skid and slip on these, often causing minor accidents."

When TNIE reached out to officials in the district administration, they said they would investigate the issue and take necessary steps.