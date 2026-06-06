Private schools in TN fail transparency test, withhold fee details

CHENNAI: Despite explicit directions from the school education department following orders from the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission, many private schools across the state failed to publicly display their approved fee structure by the June 5 deadline, a ground check by TNIE has found.

Of the more than 15 schools TNIE visited in Chennai, only one had displayed its fee details, while another claimed the information was available on its website. Similar non-compliance to the transparency measure was reported in districts including Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore. This comes when many schools, in a bid to attract admissions, prominently put up banners showcasing their student toppers after the declaration of the Class 10 and 12 board examination results.

At two schools in northern Chennai, staff said they were unaware of the government’s directive. At a matriculation higher secondary school in Tondiarpet, a staff member admitted that the fee structure had not yet been displayed. When TNIE asked for the fee details, it was read out by a staff member who refused to show the complete list.

A parent who recently visited several schools seeking admission for his son in Class 4 said the lack of transparency has made it difficult for families to compare costs before approaching institutions. “I visited at least three private and CBSE schools in and around Tiruvottiyur, but none had displayed the fee structure as directed by the government,” the parent added.