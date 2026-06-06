RS nominee Praveen Chakravarthy’s ‘new alliance’ claim sparks Left fury

CHENNAI: Hours before filing his Rajya Sabha nomination on Friday, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy triggered a political storm by posting on social media that “he was proud to have been chosen as the first MP candidate of the ‘Tamil Nadu Social Justice Progressive Alliance’, comprising TVK, Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI, and CPI(M)”. The post on X did not go down well with the Left parties which distanced themselves from Chakravarthy’s new alliance claim, with the CPM terming it “an act of impudence”.

In a strongly-worded message, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said it was wrong to mention his party as part of any alliance supporting the Rajya Sabha candidate. He said neither the formation of such an alliance nor support for the candidate had been discussed with the CPM. “The post by Praveen Chakravarthy can only be described as an act of impudence,” Shanmugam said in his X post. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told reporters that the party had not been approached or consulted regarding the formation of the “alliance” mentioned by Chakravarthy and that no one had sought the party’s support for the Rajya Sabha candidate.

Both Shanmugam and Veerapandian clarified that they had extended support to the TVK government only to prevent the imposition of President’s Rule or what he termed an indirect BJP-backed administration in the state. Such support, Veerapandian said, should not be construed as backing any political alliance or Rajya Sabha candidate.