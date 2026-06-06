Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri tahr population up 4.6 per cent from 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s efforts to conserve the endangered Nilgiri tahr appear to be yielding results as the findings of the third synchronised survey of the mountain ungulate has pegged the state animal’s population at 1,364 in 2026 – a 4.68% increase from last year’s 1,303 and a rise of over 32% from 2024.
Minister for Forests R V Ranjithkumar and Minister for Environment Dr V K Rajeev released the report on the survey findings on Friday.
The survey, carried out between April 24 and 27 this year, covered 177 survey blocks spread across 126 forest beats in 43 forest ranges across all 14 Nilgiri Tahr-bearing forest divisions in the state. Conducted in collaboration with the Kerala forest department, the exercise involved frontline forest staff, scientists and independent observers.
The survey findings show that the Anamalai Hills continue to be the species’ strongest refuge, supporting 44.87% of Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri tahr population. The Nilgiris landscape accounted for another 29.25%, underlining the importance of high-altitude grassland ecosystems for the species’ survival.
The survey also documented Nilgiri tahr across an elevation range of 270 metres to 2,630 metres above mean sea level. The male-to-female ratio was estimated at 55:100.
On the findings, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, said the numbers could have been even higher had it not been for the large-scale forest fires witnessed in parts of the tahr habitat.
“The population increase reflects the impact of focused conservation efforts under Project Nilgiri Tahr. Protecting grasslands and preventing fires remain critical for their long-term survival,” she said.
Officials said the survey also marked a technological milestone with the deployment of the Android-based mobile application, ‘VARUDAI’, enabling real-time transmission of field observations.
The government also released the findings of TN’s annual synchronised bird surveys, which recorded 393 species and pegged the bird population at 6.01 lakh. The synchronised terrestrial bird survey recorded 391 species with a population count of 2.24 lakh birds. Further, the state’s first comprehensive raptor assessment documented 5,712 sightings of birds of prey.
Meanwhile, the environment minister launched the country’s first state-level SOP for Cool Roof Coating Application. The framework seeks to address rising urban heat in TN.