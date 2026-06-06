Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri tahr population up 4.6 per cent from 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s efforts to conserve the endangered Nilgiri tahr appear to be yielding results as the findings of the third synchronised survey of the mountain ungulate has pegged the state animal’s population at 1,364 in 2026 – a 4.68% increase from last year’s 1,303 and a rise of over 32% from 2024.

Minister for Forests R V Ranjithkumar and Minister for Environment Dr V K Rajeev released the report on the survey findings on Friday.

The survey, carried out between April 24 and 27 this year, covered 177 survey blocks spread across 126 forest beats in 43 forest ranges across all 14 Nilgiri Tahr-bearing forest divisions in the state. Conducted in collaboration with the Kerala forest department, the exercise involved frontline forest staff, scientists and independent observers.

The survey findings show that the Anamalai Hills continue to be the species’ strongest refuge, supporting 44.87% of Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri tahr population. The Nilgiris landscape accounted for another 29.25%, underlining the importance of high-altitude grassland ecosystems for the species’ survival.

The survey also documented Nilgiri tahr across an elevation range of 270 metres to 2,630 metres above mean sea level. The male-to-female ratio was estimated at 55:100.