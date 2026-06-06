TN MAWS department mandates weekly review meetings to monitor revenue collection

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department has issued a Government Order directing commissioners, engineers, and other officials of urban local bodies to hold weekly meetings with municipal revenue officers and bill collectors to monitor revenue collection.

The order also mandates a separate review of defaulters’ lists as part of efforts to improve the recovery of pending dues. Officials have also been instructed to monitor the daily attendance of staff to ensure there are no unauthorised absentees, and to cross-check attendance discrepancies.

Furthermore, the order urges officials to ensure that all battery-operated vehicles play the “sanitation song” while collecting segregated household waste, with the aim of creating public awareness about source segregation of garbage before it is handed over to sanitary workers.

The order also states that, every week, preferably on Wednesday evenings, all concerned officials, including commissioners, should inspect the functioning of street lights. Non-functioning lights must be replaced within 24 hours.

The GO further reiterates several instructions that were earlier reported by TNIE, including daily mandatory field inspections before 7 am and for officials to remain accessible through wireless communication during their rounds to promptly address civic issues.